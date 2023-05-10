CBL& Associates Properties, Inc. - (CBL) Declares $0.38 Dividend

CBL& Associates Properties, Inc. - said on May 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.50 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 13, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 14, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $22.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.59%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.33%, the lowest has been 3.12%, and the highest has been 6.68%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.13 (n=39).

The current dividend yield is 2.00 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 235 funds or institutions reporting positions in CBL& Associates Properties, Inc. -. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 3.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBL is 0.51%, an increase of 44.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.61% to 26,140K shares. The put/call ratio of CBL is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.89% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for CBL& Associates Properties, Inc. - is 37.74. The forecasts range from a low of 37.37 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 65.89% from its latest reported closing price of 22.75.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canyon Capital Advisors holds 8,396K shares representing 26.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 3,984K shares representing 12.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Strategic Value Partners holds 3,199K shares representing 9.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Littlejohn & Co holds 2,045K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,258K shares, representing a decrease of 10.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBL by 5.99% over the last quarter.

Antara Capital holds 848K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,003K shares, representing a decrease of 18.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBL by 99.85% over the last quarter.

CBL& Associates Properties Background Information

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market‑dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 105 properties totaling 64.6 million square feet across 25 states, including 64 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 7 properties managed for third parties. CBL seeks to continuously strengthen its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties.

