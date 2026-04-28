CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) Price Target Increased by 11.11% to 51.00

The average one-year price target for CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) has been revised to $51.00 / share. This is an increase of 11.11% from the prior estimate of $45.90 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.98% from the latest reported closing price of $45.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 195 funds or institutions reporting positions in CBL & Associates Properties. This is an decrease of 148 owner(s) or 43.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBL is 0.36%, an increase of 83.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.60% to 23,428K shares. The put/call ratio of CBL is 1.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canyon Capital Advisors holds 8,466K shares representing 27.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 2,518K shares representing 8.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,005K shares , representing a decrease of 19.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBL by 6.39% over the last quarter.

Taconic Capital Advisors holds 596K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 620K shares , representing a decrease of 4.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBL by 30.96% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 481K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 477K shares , representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBL by 17.90% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 447K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 441K shares , representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBL by 56.38% over the last quarter.

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