CBIZ Stock Is Down 60%. Here's What a $21.7 Million Exit Could Mean

Key Points

Premier Fund sold 614,524 CBZ shares last quarter, with an estimated transaction value of $21.68 million based on quarterly average prices.

The quarter-end position value declined by $31.52 million, reflecting both trading activity and share price movement.

The trade represented a 1.53% change in 13F reportable AUM.

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On May 14, 2026, Premier Fund Managers Ltd disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold out of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) during the first quarter, with an estimated transaction value of $21.68 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated May 14, 2026, Premier Fund Managers Ltd reported selling all 614,524 shares of CBIZ during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value for this sale is approximately $21.68 million, calculated using the average unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end net position change reflected a $31.52 million decrease, including share sales and price movement effects.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:SCI: $44.50 million (3.15% of AUM) NYSE:V: $37.45 million (2.65% of AUM) NYSE:WCN: $30.15 million (2.13% of AUM) NYSE:STE: $28.34 million (2.01% of AUM) NYSE:USFD: $27.50 million (1.95% of AUM)

As of May 13, 2026, CBIZ shares were priced at $28.55, down 60% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500, which is up 28%.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.77 billion Net Income (TTM) $154.28 million Price (as of market close May 13, 2026) $28.55

Company snapshot

CBIZ provides accounting, tax, financial advisory, employee benefits consulting, insurance, payroll, retirement, and IT services across three main business segments.

The firm generates revenue through service fees and commissions from professional services, insurance solutions, and consulting engagements.

It targets small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and Canada.

CBIZ is a leading provider of financial, insurance, and advisory services with a diversified portfolio spanning accounting, benefits consulting, and IT solutions. The company leverages its broad service offering and national footprint to serve a wide range of clients, focusing on the needs of small and medium-sized enterprises. CBIZ's integrated approach and sector expertise position it competitively in the specialty business services market.

What this transaction means for investors

CBIZ’s share price has been very weak, so it’s not really surprising to see a fund make an exit, but the business itself continues moving in the opposite direction. First-quarter revenue increased 1.3% to $848.6 million, while net income jumped 31.6% to $161.6 million. Adjusted diluted earnings per share rose 7.3% to $2.50, and Financial Services revenue, the company's largest segment, also grew 2.1%.



In the earnings report, management struck an optimistic tone. CEO Jerry Grisko said organic growth improved throughout the quarter and accelerated relative to the fourth quarter. The company also raised its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $4.00 to $4.10 from $3.75 to $3.85 while maintaining its revenue guidance.



CBIZ, meanwhile, has continued returning capital to shareholders, repurchasing roughly 2 million shares for about $63 million through the end of April while reducing leverage. Management is targeting more than $50 million of cumulative synergies from the Marcum integration and highlighted the growing use of AI tools to improve productivity. That doesn’t mean this optimism will translate to immediate stock gains, but it’s certainly something long-term investors should watch out for.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Visa and Waste Connections. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.