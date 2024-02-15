CBIZ Posts Wider Loss In Q4; Revenue Up 11.0%

(RTTNews) - CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) posted a net loss of $12.7 million in fourth quarter, compared with a net loss of $11.5 million, a year ago. Loss per share was $0.26 compared to a loss of $0.23. Adjusted net loss was $13.3 million compared with adjusted net loss of $10.7 million, prior year. Adjusted loss per share was $0.26, compared with adjusted loss per share of $0.21.

Fourth quarter revenue was $327.5 million, an increase of 11.0%, compared with $295.0 million, prior year. Same-unit revenue increased 6.8%, for the quarter.

For 2024, the company expects: total revenue to grow within a range of 7% to 9%; GAAP earnings per share to grow within a range of 13% to 15%, to $2.70 to $2.75; and adjusted earnings per share to grow within a range of 12% to 14%, to $2.70 to $2.75.

