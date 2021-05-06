CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for CBIZ, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.07 = US$86m ÷ (US$1.6b - US$334m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, CBIZ has an ROCE of 7.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Professional Services industry average of 10%.

In the above chart we have measured CBIZ's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at CBIZ doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 7.0% from 8.9% five years ago. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

What We Can Learn From CBIZ's ROCE

In summary, CBIZ is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 236% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

