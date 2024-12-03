CBIZ names Brad Lakhia as CFO, succeeding Ware Grove

CBIZ (CBZ) announced that Brad Lakhia will become its next Senior Vice President and CFO, succeeding Ware Grove who plans to retire after a successful 24-year tenure in the role. As part of a planned transition, Lakhia will assume the CFO role and join the CBIZ senior team on March 17, 2025. Most recently, Lakhia served as Executive Vice President and CFO of Openlane (KAR), an operator of digital marketplaces for wholesale used vehicles.

