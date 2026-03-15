CBIZ Insider Sale: Trust Move or Warning Sign?

Key Points

17,956 shares were sold indirectly for a transaction value of approximately $474,000 on March 10, 2026.

The sale represented 45.70% of total pre-transaction holdings and 49.94% of indirect holdings.

All shares were disposed through an indirect entity (trust), with no direct shares involved in this transaction; post-sale, 18,000 shares remain held indirectly and 3,336 shares directly.

This was Wiley’s largest single sale to date, and the reduced trade size versus prior transactions reflects diminished available capacity as her total holdings have declined to 3,336 direct and 18,000 indirect shares.

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Director Sells CBZ 17,956 Shares Worth $474,000

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ), a major business services provider, reported insider selling amid a year of sharp share price declines.

On March 10, 2026, Benaree Pratt Wiley, Director of CBIZ, reported the indirect sale of 17,956 shares of common stock for a transaction value of approximately $474,000, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 17,956 Transaction value $474K Post-transaction shares (direct) 3,336 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 18,000 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $88K

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported weighted average sale price ($26.39).

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Wiley’s previous transactions in both size and proportion?

The 17,956 shares sold on March 10, 2026 exceed the previous median sell transaction of 8,288 shares and represent 45.70% of her total holdings at the time, a markedly higher proportion than historical medians which ranged from 12.2% to 17.42% per sale.

The 17,956 shares sold on March 10, 2026 exceed the previous median sell transaction of 8,288 shares and represent 45.70% of her total holdings at the time, a markedly higher proportion than historical medians which ranged from 12.2% to 17.42% per sale. What is the significance of the sale being fully indirect?

All shares sold were held via a trust, resulting in Wiley’s direct holdings remaining unchanged at 3,336 shares.

All shares sold were held via a trust, resulting in Wiley’s direct holdings remaining unchanged at 3,336 shares. What is Wiley’s remaining exposure to CBIZ following this transaction?

After the sale, Wiley retains 3,336 shares directly and 18,000 shares indirectly, with an estimated direct ownership value of $87,000 as of the March 10, 2026 close; her total beneficial ownership stands at 21,336 shares or approximately 0.04% of shares outstanding.

After the sale, Wiley retains 3,336 shares directly and 18,000 shares indirectly, with an estimated direct ownership value of $87,000 as of the March 10, 2026 close; her total beneficial ownership stands at 21,336 shares or approximately 0.04% of shares outstanding. Does this transaction reflect a change in trading cadence or intent?

The large size of this transaction relative to remaining holdings is explained by reduced available capacity after several years of sales, rather than an escalation in intent; with only about 5% of her 2023 holdings now remaining, future transactions will necessarily be smaller in absolute terms.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.76 billion Net income (TTM) $115.44 million Price (as of market close 3/10/26) $26.04 1-year price change (as of 3/10/26) -62.90%

Company snapshot

CBIZ provides accounting, tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, employee benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty insurance, and IT managed services.

The company generates revenue primarily through service fees for professional consulting, insurance brokerage, and advisory engagements.

Its core clients include small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit organizations across the United States and Canada.

CBIZ operates at scale with 10,000 employees and a diversified portfolio of business and financial services, positioning itself as a leading provider in the specialty business services sector. The company's multi-segment approach enables it to serve a broad client base and cross-sell complementary offerings. Its strategic focus on integrated consulting and advisory solutions provides a competitive advantage in addressing complex client needs.

What this transaction means for investors

When a director sells nearly half their stake, it's worth a closer look — but the structure of this transaction does most of the explaining. The sale came entirely from a trust, leaving Wiley's direct holdings untouched. Trust-based transactions tend to follow estate planning or distribution timelines, not a director's read on the stock.

The size is also less dramatic in context than it appears. Years of gradual selling have left Wiley with roughly 5% of her 2023 holdings, so a large percentage move at this stage reflects limited remaining capacity, not an accelerating exit. With 21,336 — worth about $560,000 as of the Form 4 share price — shares remaining across direct and trust holdings, her total exposure to CBIZ isn't gone — just steadily reduced.

CBIZ shares are down more than 60% over the past year, which adds significant noise to any insider move. Selling into a steep decline can read as defensiveness — but this transaction's trust structure and long-running reduction trajectory argue against that read.

This is a director winding down an indirect position on a predictable trajectory. It's not a signal worth acting on.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.