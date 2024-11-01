CBIZ Expands with Major Acquisition of Marcum’s Business

CBIZ ( (CBZ) ) has issued an update.

CBIZ, Inc. has completed the acquisition of Marcum’s non-attest business, enhancing its position as a leading professional services advisor in the U.S. With a transaction valued at approximately $2.3 billion, CBIZ aims to leverage combined annualized revenue of $2.8 billion to offer a broader range of services and expertise. This strategic move is expected to boost growth, expand industry presence, and increase shareholder value with anticipated accretion to earnings in 2025.

