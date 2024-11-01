News & Insights

Stocks

CBIZ Expands with Major Acquisition of Marcum’s Business

November 01, 2024 — 04:27 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CBIZ ( (CBZ) ) has issued an update.

CBIZ, Inc. has completed the acquisition of Marcum’s non-attest business, enhancing its position as a leading professional services advisor in the U.S. With a transaction valued at approximately $2.3 billion, CBIZ aims to leverage combined annualized revenue of $2.8 billion to offer a broader range of services and expertise. This strategic move is expected to boost growth, expand industry presence, and increase shareholder value with anticipated accretion to earnings in 2025.

See more data about CBZ stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CBZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.