CBIZ Earnings Results: $CBZ Reports Quarterly Earnings

CBIZ ($CBZ) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of -$0.20 per share, beating estimates of -$0.24 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $460,280,000, beating estimates of $410,661,626 by $49,618,374.

CBIZ Insider Trading Activity

CBIZ insiders have traded $CBZ stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WARE H GROVE (C.F.O.) sold 8,143 shares for an estimated $644,163

RODNEY A YOUNG purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $77,556

CBIZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of CBIZ stock to their portfolio, and 150 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

