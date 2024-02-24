CBIZ (CBZ) Price Target Increased by 20.00% to 73.44

The average one-year price target for CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) has been revised to 73.44 / share. This is an increase of 20.00% from the prior estimate of 61.20 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 70.70 to a high of 77.70 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.69% from the latest reported closing price of 75.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 515 funds or institutions reporting positions in CBIZ. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 3.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBZ is 0.28%, an increase of 0.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.63% to 53,103K shares. The put/call ratio of CBZ is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

P2 Capital Partners holds 2,495K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,579K shares, representing a decrease of 3.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBZ by 1.87% over the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 2,151K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,039K shares, representing an increase of 5.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBZ by 15.00% over the last quarter.

CCVAX - Calvert Small-Cap Fund holds 1,819K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,764K shares, representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBZ by 6.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,483K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,482K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBZ by 1.21% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,296K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,360K shares, representing a decrease of 4.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBZ by 2.91% over the last quarter.

Cbiz Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CBIZ, Inc. is a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, transaction advisory, risk advisory, valuation services and government health care consulting. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 100 Company offices in 31 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S.

