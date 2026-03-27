CBIZ (CBZ) Price Target Decreased by 25.93% to 51.00

The average one-year price target for CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) has been revised to $51.00 / share. This is a decrease of 25.93% from the prior estimate of $68.85 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 89.73% from the latest reported closing price of $26.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 300 funds or institutions reporting positions in CBIZ. This is an decrease of 215 owner(s) or 41.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBZ is 0.22%, an increase of 25.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.34% to 56,472K shares. The put/call ratio of CBZ is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

22C Capital holds 3,202K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,915K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,921K shares , representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBZ by 6.50% over the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 2,316K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,321K shares , representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBZ by 12.97% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 2,252K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

P2 Capital Partners holds 1,773K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,716K shares , representing an increase of 3.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBZ by 31.24% over the last quarter.

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