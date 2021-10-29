CBIZ (CBZ) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of CBIZ (CBZ)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 13.9% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $37.88 in the previous session. CBIZ has gained 38.4% since the start of the year compared to the -21.1% move for the Zacks Business Services sector and the 40.8% return for the Zacks Consulting Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on October 28, 2021, CBIZ reported EPS of $0.41 versus consensus estimate of $0.29 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 5.57%.

For the current fiscal year, CBIZ is expected to post earnings of $1.62 per share on $1.09 billion in revenues. This represents a 14.08% change in EPS on a 12.75% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $1.84 per share on $1.16 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 13.58% and 6.64%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

CBIZ may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

CBIZ has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and F, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 22.7X current fiscal year EPS estimates. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 19.8X versus its peer group's average of 22.7X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, CBIZ currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if CBIZ meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though CBIZ shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential: Last years top IPOs surged as much as 299% within the first two months. With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year could be even more lucrative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.