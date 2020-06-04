CBIZ Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CBZ

In trading on Thursday, shares of CBIZ Inc (Symbol: CBZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.58, changing hands as high as $24.82 per share. CBIZ Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CBZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CBZ's low point in its 52 week range is $16.85 per share, with $28.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.48.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.