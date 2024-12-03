News & Insights

CBIZ Appoints Brad Lakhia To Succeed Ware Grove As SVP And CFO

December 03, 2024 — 08:48 am EST

(RTTNews) - Professional services advisor CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) announced Tuesday that Brad Lakhia will become its next Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), succeeding Ware Grove who plans to retire after a successful 24-year tenure in the role.

As part of a planned transition, Lakhia will assume the CFO role and join the CBIZ senior team on March 17, 2025.

Lakhia brings nearly 30 years of successful experience leading and developing teams within large, complex global companies across a broad array of critical finance disciplines.

Most recently, Lakhia served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of OPENLANE, Inc., a leading operator of digital marketplaces for wholesale used vehicles. Prior to that, he most recently served as Vice President of Finance for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company's Americas business segment.

