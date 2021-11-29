CbdMD Gains On Exclusive Agreement With Amazon's Amify Platform

Markets
(RTTNews) - cbdMD, Inc. (YCBD) shares are trading more than 27 percent higher on Monday morning after the company announced a multi-year exclusive agreement with Amify, an Amazon.com Inc. platform partner. As per the agreement, Amify will act as cbdMD's exclusive CBD partner to launch products on the Amazon platform as soon as the category is accepted and becomes available.

Currently, shares are at $1.88, up 26.83 percent from the previous close of $1.49 on a volume of 21,015,846. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $1.33-$6.83 on average volume of 213,742.

