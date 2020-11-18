CBD Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (Symbol: CBD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.07, changing hands as high as $13.10 per share. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CBD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CBD's low point in its 52 week range is $9.39 per share, with $22.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.85.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.