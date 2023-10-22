CBC Healthcare secures $875 mln for life science investment in China

SINGAPORE, Oct 23 (Reuters) - CBC Healthcare Infrastructure Platform (CBC HIP), an independent life science real assets investor in China, said on Saturday it had secured $875 million for its first life science real assets venture called CLSRA Venture I.

Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company will join existing investors Dutch pension fund APG Asset Management and Asian healthcare asset management firm CBC Group in CBC HIP, according to a company statement.

The inclusion of Mubadala as an investor allows CLSRA Venture I to secure further opportunities in the life science real assets sector in China, CBC HIP said.

"We will continue to tap the immense potential of life science real assets as a critical component of China's growing healthcare and life science industry," said Hans Kang, Chief Executive Officer of CBC HIP.

CLSRA Venture I has so far deployed $450 million across four real estate projects, according to the statement.

Since its establishment in November 2021, CLSRA Venture I has acquired some 520,000 square meters of life science real assets in Shanghai, Beijing and Suzhou in China, it added.

