CBB Bancorp Inc. Q2 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - CBB Bancorp Inc. (CBBI) released earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $4.40 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $5.48 million, or $0.51 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.0% to $15.05 million from $15.36 million last year.

CBB Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.40 Mln. vs. $5.48 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.41 vs. $0.51 last year. -Revenue: $15.05 Mln vs. $15.36 Mln last year.

