CBB Bancorp Inc. Profit Falls In Q3

(RTTNews) - CBB Bancorp Inc. (CBBI) announced earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $4.54 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $5.56 million, or $0.53 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.7% to $15.73 million from $15.47 million last year.

CBB Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.54 Mln. vs. $5.56 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.43 vs. $0.53 last year. -Revenue: $15.73 Mln vs. $15.47 Mln last year.

