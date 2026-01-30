CBB Bancorp Inc. Bottom Line Retreats In Q4

(RTTNews) - CBB Bancorp Inc. (CBBI) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $4.50 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $5.70 million, or $0.54 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.1% to $15.65 million from $15.64 million last year.

CBB Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.50 Mln. vs. $5.70 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.42 vs. $0.54 last year. -Revenue: $15.65 Mln vs. $15.64 Mln last year.

