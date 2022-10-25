CBA's trading unit fined $12.7 mln over compliance failures

Contributor
Sameer Manekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Commonwealth Bank of Australia said on Tuesday the country's federal court approved an A$20 million ($12.67 million) penalty against its trading unit over compliance failures in delivering financial services.

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX said on Tuesday the country's federal court approved an A$20 million ($12.67 million) penalty against its trading unit over compliance failures in delivering financial services.

($1 = 1.5790 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters