CBA's trading unit fined $12.7 mln over compliance failures

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX said on Tuesday the country's federal court approved an A$20 million ($12.67 million) penalty against its trading unit over compliance failures in delivering financial services.

($1 = 1.5790 Australian dollars)

