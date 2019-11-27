CBA's insurance arm convicted of cold-calling offences

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia's CBA.AX life insurance arm was convicted of 87 counts of cold-calling offences, the country's corporate regulator said on Thursday.

CommInsure had earlier this month pleaded guilty to all 87 counts of breaching a law banning sales staff from making unsolicited calls to sell financial products.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission said CommInsure was fined A$700,000 ($475,020.00) by a local court in Sydney.

($1 = 1.4736 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 749 1637;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.