CBA's insurance arm convicted of cold-calling offences

Contributor
Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Commonwealth Bank of Australia's life insurance arm was convicted of 87 counts of cold-calling offences, the country's corporate regulator said on Thursday.

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia's CBA.AX life insurance arm was convicted of 87 counts of cold-calling offences, the country's corporate regulator said on Thursday.

CommInsure had earlier this month pleaded guilty to all 87 counts of breaching a law banning sales staff from making unsolicited calls to sell financial products.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission said CommInsure was fined A$700,000 ($475,020.00) by a local court in Sydney.

($1 = 1.4736 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 749 1637;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters