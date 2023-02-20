CBA's Group Super fund to pursue merger with Australian Retirement Trust

February 20, 2023

Written by Harish Sridharan for Reuters

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia's CBA.AX Group Super corporate fund has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Australian Retirement Trust to pursue a merger, the lender said on Tuesday.

