CBA's Group Super fund to pursue merger with Australian Retirement Trust

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia's CBA.AX Group Super corporate fund has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Australian Retirement Trust to pursue a merger, the lender said on Tuesday.

