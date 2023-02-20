CBA's Group Super fund seeks merger with Australian Retirement Trust

Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

February 20, 2023 — 11:55 pm EST

Written by Harish Sridharan for Reuters ->

Adds details on merger

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia's CBA.AX Group Super corporate fund has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Australian Retirement Trust (ART) to pursue a merger, the lender said on Tuesday.

The potential merger will see Group Super's 67,000 members and A$12.3 billion ($8.48 billion) of funds under management (FUM) transfer to ART, which currently has over A$230 billion in FUM.

The companies did not mention any deal value.

"As a large, well-established fund, Australian Retirement Trust can offer a broader range of products and services at competitive fee levels for members," said Rosemary Vilgan, chair of Group Super's trustee board.

Just last week, ART signed an MoU with superannuation fund AvSuper in relation to a potential merger.

Australia has the world's third-largest pension pool, as its superannuation funds have grown to more than A$3.3 trillion from A$148  billion over the last three decades.

($1 = 1.4507 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/damnit_saladin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.