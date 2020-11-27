Markets
CBAT

CBAK Energy Technology Signs Supply Framework Agreement With Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Chinese lithium-ion battery maker and electric energy solution provider CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT), Friday said it wholly owned subsidiary, Dalian CBAK Energy Technology Co., LTD signed Supply Framework Agreement with Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Kandi Technology Group (KNDI) in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province.

They will promote the development of pure electric vehicle together. A long-term strategic cooperation partnership would be built for the development, supply and recycling of power batteries.

According to the Supply Framework Agreement, Kandi Vehicles is planning to purchase RMB800 million (about $120 million) worth of battery pack system and customized battery manufacturing service in 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CBAT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular