CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) Shares Fly 32% But Investors Aren't Buying For Growth

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 32% gain in the last month alone. But the last month did very little to improve the 52% share price decline over the last year.

In spite of the firm bounce in price, CBAK Energy Technology's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 4.4x might still make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 16x and even P/E's above 31x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

As an illustration, earnings have deteriorated at CBAK Energy Technology over the last year, which is not ideal at all. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think the company won't do enough to avoid underperforming the broader market in the near future. However, if this doesn't eventuate then existing shareholders may be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price. NasdaqCM:CBAT Price Based on Past Earnings August 17th 2022 Want the full picture on earnings, revenue and cash flow for the company? Then our free report on CBAK Energy Technology will help you shine a light on its historical performance.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as depressed as CBAK Energy Technology's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market decidedly.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 6.4% decrease to the company's bottom line. This has erased any of its gains during the last three years, with practically no change in EPS being achieved in total. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 8.9% shows it's noticeably less attractive on an annualised basis.

In light of this, it's understandable that CBAK Energy Technology's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting to see the recent limited growth rates continue into the future and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Bottom Line On CBAK Energy Technology's P/E

CBAK Energy Technology's recent share price jump still sees its P/E sitting firmly flat on the ground. We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that CBAK Energy Technology maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its recent three-year growth being lower than the wider market forecast, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Having said that, be aware CBAK Energy Technology is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis, you should know about.

You might be able to find a better investment than CBAK Energy Technology. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.