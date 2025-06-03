CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. Secures $3 Million Follow-Up Order from Livguard, Strengthening Partnership in India's Energy Market

CBAK Energy received a $3 million follow-up order from Livguard, totaling $7.9 million since their partnership began.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., a prominent Chinese manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries, has announced a follow-up order worth approximately USD 3 million from Livguard, an Indian energy storage solutions provider. This order increases the total value of orders from Livguard to USD 7.9 million since their partnership began. Livguard, supported by the SAR Group, is recognized as a leader in India's energy solutions market, providing a range of products including inverters and solar energy systems. CBAK’s CEO, Zhiguang Hu, emphasized the significance of this order in reinforcing the company’s presence in India and the reliability of their battery technology. CBAK Energy continues to focus on innovative energy solutions to meet the growing demands of the market.

Potential Positives

Receipt of a significant follow-up order valued at approximately USD 3 million from Livguard, indicating strong demand for CBAK Energy's products.

Cumulative order value from Livguard reaches USD 7.9 million, showcasing the company's successful partnership and market presence in India.

The order validates the quality and reliability of CBAK Energy's lithium-ion battery technology, enhancing the company's reputation in a competitive market.

Strengthening presence in India's expanding energy market aligns with global trends toward sustainable energy solutions, positioning CBAK Energy for future growth.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on a single partnership with Livguard for a significant portion of business could indicate vulnerability to fluctuations or issues with this partner.

The extensive use of "forward-looking statements" suggests uncertainty in future financial performance and the overall stability of the company's operations.

The press release lacks details about the company's broader market position or competition, raising concerns about its future growth prospects in the rapidly evolving energy sector.

FAQ

What is the value of the latest order from Livguard?

The latest order from Livguard is valued at approximately USD 3 million.

How much has Livguard ordered from CBAK Energy in total?

Since the beginning of the partnership, Livguard has ordered a total of USD 7.9 million from CBAK Energy.

What type of batteries does Livguard source from CBAK Energy?

Livguard sources Model 32140 cylindrical lithium-ion batteries from CBAK Energy.

Who is the CEO of CBAK Energy?

The CEO of CBAK Energy is Zhiguang Hu.

What is CBAK Energy's main business focus?

CBAK Energy focuses on developing, manufacturing, and selling lithium-ion batteries and energy solutions.

DALIAN, China, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) ("CBAK Energy," or the "Company"), a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and electric energy solution provider in China, today announced the receipt of a significant follow-up order from Livguard, a prominent Indian energy storage solutions provider. Valued at approximately USD 3 million, this order brings the cumulative value of orders from Livguard to USD 7.9 million since the inception of the partnership.





Founded in India, Livguard is backed by the 37-year legacy of the esteemed SAR Group and has emerged as a leader in the Indian energy solutions landscape. With a broad portfolio including inverters, batteries, solar energy systems, and automotive power solutions, Livguard is supported by a robust nationwide sales and service network, catering to millions of customers and accelerating India’s transition to sustainable energy.





Livguard has been sourcing Model 32140 cylindrical lithium-ion batteries from CBAK Energy, leveraging their high performance and reliability across a range of energy applications.





Zhiguang Hu, Chief Executive Officer of CBAK Energy, commented: "In January, we announced our collaboration with Ather, one of India’s top five two- and three-wheeler manufacturers. Now, with this substantial order from Livguard, we are further strengthening our presence in India’s fast-growing energy market. This order is a strong validation of the quality and dependability of our battery technology. We look forward to deepening our strategic collaboration with Livguard and continuing to provide innovative energy solutions that meet the evolving demands of theglobal market"







About CBAK Energy







CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) is a leading high-tech enterprise in China engaged in the development, manufacturing, and sales of new energy high power lithium batteries and raw materials for use in manufacturing high power lithium batteries. The applications of the Company's products and solutions include electric vehicles, light electric vehicles, electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply (UPS), and other high-power applications. In January 2006, CBAK Energy became the first lithium battery manufacturer in China listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. CBAK Energy has multiple operating subsidiaries in Dalian, Nanjing and Shaoxing, as well as a large-scale R&D and production base in Dalian.





For more information, please visit ir.cbak.com.cn.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, strategy and plans, and our expectations for future operations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "should," or "will" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Our actual results may differ materially or perhaps significantly from those discussed herein, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.





The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.







