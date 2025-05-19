CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. Reports 41% Year-Over-Year Decline in Q1 2025 Financial Results Amid Product Transition

CBAK Energy reported a 41% revenue decline in Q1 2025, attributing it to product transition challenges.
CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, revealing a significant 41% decline in net revenues to $34.9 million compared to $58.8 million in Q1 2024. This decrease was attributed mainly to an upgrade of product offerings at their Dalian facilities, where customers are transitioning from the outdated Model 26650 batteries to the new Model 40135. The battery business saw a steep 54.6% decline in net revenue, with gross profits halving and a shift to an operating loss of $2.86 million from a profit the previous year. Despite these challenges, CEO Zhiguang Hu expressed optimism about a recovery once customer validation of the new model is completed and highlighted positive growth momentum in their Nanjing facilities. The company anticipates that a projected long-term order from a key customer could support future growth.
Potential Positives
- CBAK Energy is undergoing a significant product portfolio upgrade from the outdated Model 26650 to the more advanced Model 40135, which may enhance competitiveness and future revenue potential.
- The Nanjing facilities are experiencing strong growth driven by robust market demand for the Model 32140, indicating a positive trajectory for a key product in the company's lineup.
- The company is in the final stages of securing a long-term order from one of its key customers, which could provide a stable revenue stream and strengthen customer relationships.
Potential Negatives
- Net revenues decreased by 41% year-over-year, indicating a significant downturn in business performance.
- Operating loss of $2.86 million compared to operating income of $10.3 million in the same period of 2024 highlights a severe decline in operational efficiency.
- Net loss attributable to shareholders was $1.58 million, a stark contrast to net income of $9.8 million in the same period last year, showing a critical shift in financial health.
FAQ
What were CBAK Energy's financial results for Q1 2025?
CBAK Energy reported net revenues of $34.9 million, a 41% decrease from Q1 2024.
Why did CBAK Energy experience a revenue decline?
The decline was primarily due to the transition from the outdated Model 26650 to the new Model 40135.
What impact did the new battery model have on customers?
Customers are currently validating Model 40135, which caused a temporary reduction in sales.
How did CBAK Energy's gross margins change?
Gross margin fell to 13.7% in Q1 2025, down from 31.9% in Q1 2024.
When is CBAK Energy's nextearnings conference call
The nextearnings conference callis scheduled for 9:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on May 19, 2025.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$CBAT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $CBAT stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 102,300 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $81,543
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 83,182 shares (+826.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,304
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 82,208 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,275
- INVESCO LTD. removed 73,689 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,267
- ATTICUS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 47,650 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,981
- PFG INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 35,250 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,135
- XTX TOPCO LTD added 34,119 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,196
Full Release
DALIAN, China, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) (“CBAK Energy,” or the “Company”) a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and electric energy solution provider in China, today reported its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.
First Quater of 2025 Financial Results
Net revenues
1
were $34.9 million, representing a decrease of 41% compared to $58.8 million in the same period of 2024. The substantial decline primarily stems from our Dalian facilities, where a major portion of customers are in the residential energy supply sector. These facilities are currently undergoing a product portfolio upgrade, transitioning from Model 26650 to Model 40135. Customers who previously purchased Model 26650 are now in a transitional phase of testing and validating the new Model 40135. We anticipate a gradual recovery as both existing and potential customers complete the validation of Model 40135.
Among these revenues, detailed revenues from our battery business are:
Battery Business
2024
First Quater
2025
First Quater
% Change
YoY
Net Revenues ($)
44,837,869
20,363,338
-54.6
Gross Profits ($)
18,458,522
4,720,102
-74.4
Gross Margin
41.2
%
23.2
%
-
Net Income ($)
11,682,429
336,861
-97.1
Net Revenues from Battery Business on Applications ($)
Electric Vehicles
480,181
537,507
11.9
Light Electric Vehicles
1,510,292
2,844,874
88.4
Residential Energy Supply & Uninterruptable supplies
42,847,396
16,980,957
-60.4
Total
44,837,869
20,363,338
-54.6
1
Net revenues consist of the Company’s self-operated battery business and Hitrans, which was acquired in 2021, an independently managed raw materials business.
Cost of revenues
was $30.14 million, representing a decrease of 24.7% from $40.0 million in the same period of 2024.
Gross profit
was $4.8 million, representing an decrease of 74.43% from $18.78 million in the same period of 2024. Gross margin was 13.7%, compared to 31.9% in the same period of 2024.
Operating loss
amounted to $2.86 million, compared to an operating income of $10.3 million in the same period of 2024.
Net loss attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy
was $1.58 million, compared to net income attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy of $9.8 million in the same period of 2024.
Basic and diluted loss per share
were both $0.02, compared to basic and diluted income per share of $0.11 in 2024.
Zhiguang Hu, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “As anticipated, we experienced a significant 41% year-over-year decline in net revenues. This decrease was expected, as Model 26650 — a cell developed in 2006 and still produced at our Dalian facilities — has become largely outdated. Both existing and potential customers are currently transitioning from Model 26650 to the more advanced Model 40135. We are confident that, upon completing the construction of new manufacturing lines for Model 40135 in the second half of this year, and as customers finalize product validation, our revenues will begin to recover gradually.”
Jiewei Li, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of the Board, added, “As Mr. Hu emphasized, we expect to recover once the product portfolio upgrade at our Dalian facilities is completed. Meanwhile, our Nanjing facilities continue to experience strong growth momentum, driven by robust market demand for Model 32140, our most advanced and flagship product to date. Additionally, we are in the final stages of securing a long-term order from one of our key customers, which we hope to finalize and share with our shareholders in the near future.”
Conference Call
CBAK Energy’s management will host anearnings conference callat 9:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, May 19, 2025 (9:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on May 19, 2025).
For participants who wish to join our call online, please visit:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wfu5unoh
Participants who plan to ask questions during the call will need to register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time using the link provided below. Upon registration, participants will receive the conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, a unique pin, and an email with detailed instructions.
Participant Online Registration:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIb49b754e574a43e68068965ba0234966
Once completing the registration, please dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time of the conference call and enter the personal pin as instructed to connect to the call.
A replay of the conference call may be accessed within seven days after the conclusion of the live call at the following website:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wfu5unoh
The earnings release and the link for the replay are available at
ir.cbak.com.cn
About CBAK Energy
CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) is a leading high-tech enterprise in China engaged in the development, manufacturing, and sales of new energy high power lithium and sodium batteries, as well as the production of raw materials for use in manufacturing high power lithium batteries. The applications of the Company’s products and solutions include electric vehicles, light electric vehicles, energy storage and other high-power applications. In January 2006, CBAK Energy became the first lithium battery manufacturer in China listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. CBAK Energy has multiple operating subsidiaries in Dalian, Nanjing, Shaoxing and Shangqiu, as well as a large-scale R&D and production base in Dalian.
For more information, please visit
ir.cbak.com.cn
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, strategy and plans, and our expectations for future operations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including “anticipates,” “believes,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “should,” or “will” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Our actual results may differ materially or perhaps significantly from those discussed herein, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.
Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are only estimates or predictions of future events based on information currently available to our management and management’s current beliefs about the potential outcome of future events. Whether these future events will occur as management anticipates, whether we will achieve our business objectives, and whether our revenues, operating results, or financial condition will improve in future periods are subject to numerous risks. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: significant legal and operational risks associated with having substantially all of our business operations in China, that the Chinese government may exercise significant oversight and discretion over the conduct of our business and may intervene in or influence our operations at any time, which could result in a material change in our operations and/or the value of our securities or could significantly limit or completely hinder our ability to offer or continue to offer securities to investors and could cause the value of such securities to significantly decline or be worthless, the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic or other health epidemics, changes in domestic and foreign laws, regulations and taxes, the volatility of the securities markets; and other risks including, but not limited to, the ability of the Company to meet its contractual obligations, the uncertain markets for the Company’s products and business, macroeconomic, technological, regulatory, or other factors affecting the profitability of our products and solutions that we discussed or referred to in the Company’s disclosure documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, including the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our other reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. You should read these factors and the other cautionary statements made in this press release. If one or more of these factors materialize, or if any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.
For further inquiries, please contact:
In China:
CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.
Investor Relations Department
Email:
ir@cbak.com.cn
CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025
(Unaudited)
(In US$ except for number of shares)
December 31,
2024
March 31,
2025
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
6,724,360
$
4,052,010
Pledged deposits
54,061,642
43,482,693
Term deposits
4,237,090
5,530,030
Trade and bills receivable, net
32,938,918
40,835,093
Inventories
22,851,027
30,803,486
Prepayments and other receivables
20,004,966
17,991,265
Receivables from former subsidiary
12,399
9,011
Income tax recoverable
566,458
455,342
Total current assets
141,396,860
143,158,930
Property, plant and equipment, net
85,486,829
84,283,683
Construction in progress
42,526,859
51,527,443
Long-term investments, net
2,246,494
2,313,725
Prepaid land use rights
11,075,973
11,056,715
Intangible assets, net
382,962
268,398
Deposit paid for acquisition of long-term investments
15,864,318
15,949,095
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
3,237,849
2,906,652
Total assets
$
302,218,144
$
311,464,641
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade and bills payable
84,724,386
93,398,948
Short-term bank borrowings
26,087,350
29,301,628
Other short-term loans
335,715
335,905
Accrued expenses and other payables
58,285,635
50,305,373
Payable to a former subsidiary, net
419,849
418,211
Deferred government grants, current
556,214
559,186
Product warranty provisions
23,426
23,000
Operating lease liability, current
1,268,405
1,159,373
Total current liabilities
171,700,980
175,501,624
Long-term bank borrowings
-
4,131,890
Deferred government grants, non-current
7,580,255
10,272,610
Product warranty provisions
420,688
417,565
Operating lease liability, non-current
2,449,056
2,397,859
Total liabilities
182,150,979
192,721,548
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders’ equity
Common stock $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 authorized; 90,083,396 issued and 89,939,190 outstanding as of December 31, 2024; and 90,083,868 issued and 89,939,662 outstanding as of March 31, 2025
90,083
90,083
Donated shares
14,101,689
14,101,689
Additional paid-in capital
247,842,445
247,869,511
Statutory reserves
1,230,511
3,042,602
Accumulated deficit
(122,605,730
)
(125,997,055
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(14,919,345
)
(14,248,434
)
125,739,653
124,858,396
Less: Treasury shares
(4,066,610
)
(4,066,610
)
Total shareholders’ equity
121,673,043
120,791,786
Non-controlling interests
(1,605,878
)
(2,048,693
)
Total equity
120,067,165
118,743,093
Total liabilities and shareholder’s equity
$
302,218,144
$
311,464,641
CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2025
(Unaudited)
(In US$ except for number of shares)
Three months ended
March 31,
2024
2025
Net revenues
$
58,822,432
$
34,938,901
Cost of revenues
(40,041,385
)
(30,137,167
)
Gross profit
18,781,047
4,801,734
Operating expenses:
Research and development expenses
(2,815,518
)
(3,023,961
)
Sales and marketing expenses
(1,724,032
)
(896,050
)
General and administrative expenses
(4,092,527
)
(3,804,137
)
Allowance of credit losses and bad debts written off, net
114,013
58,395
Total operating expenses
(8,518,064
)
(7,665,753
)
Operating income (loss)
10,262,983
(2,864,019
)
Finance income, net
9,663
45,120
Other income, net
367,438
712,792
Share of (loss) income of equity investee
(18,824
)
55,125
Income (loss) before income tax
10,621,260
(2, 050,982
)
Income tax expenses
(1,048,786
)
-
Net income (loss)
9,572,474
(2, 050,982
)
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
263,976
471,748
Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.
$
9,836,450
$
(1,579,234
)
Net income (loss)
9,572,474
(2,050,982
)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
– Foreign currency translation adjustment
(1,906,048
)
699,844
Comprehensive income (loss)
7,666,426
(1,315,138
)
Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests
274,223
442,816
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.
$
7,940,649
$
(908,322
)
Income (loss) per share
– Basic
$
0.11
$
(0.02
)
– Diluted
$
0.11
$
(0.02
)
Weighted average number of shares of common stock:
– Basic
89,925,024
89,938,690
– Diluted
90,123,965
89,938,690
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
