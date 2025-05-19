CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. Reports 41% Year-Over-Year Decline in Q1 2025 Financial Results Amid Product Transition

CBAK Energy reported a 41% revenue decline in Q1 2025, attributing it to product transition challenges.

Quiver AI Summary

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, revealing a significant 41% decline in net revenues to $34.9 million compared to $58.8 million in Q1 2024. This decrease was attributed mainly to an upgrade of product offerings at their Dalian facilities, where customers are transitioning from the outdated Model 26650 batteries to the new Model 40135. The battery business saw a steep 54.6% decline in net revenue, with gross profits halving and a shift to an operating loss of $2.86 million from a profit the previous year. Despite these challenges, CEO Zhiguang Hu expressed optimism about a recovery once customer validation of the new model is completed and highlighted positive growth momentum in their Nanjing facilities. The company anticipates that a projected long-term order from a key customer could support future growth.

Potential Positives

CBAK Energy is undergoing a significant product portfolio upgrade from the outdated Model 26650 to the more advanced Model 40135, which may enhance competitiveness and future revenue potential.

The Nanjing facilities are experiencing strong growth driven by robust market demand for the Model 32140, indicating a positive trajectory for a key product in the company's lineup.

The company is in the final stages of securing a long-term order from one of its key customers, which could provide a stable revenue stream and strengthen customer relationships.

Potential Negatives

Net revenues decreased by 41% year-over-year, indicating a significant downturn in business performance.

Operating loss of $2.86 million compared to operating income of $10.3 million in the same period of 2024 highlights a severe decline in operational efficiency.

Net loss attributable to shareholders was $1.58 million, a stark contrast to net income of $9.8 million in the same period last year, showing a critical shift in financial health.

FAQ

What were CBAK Energy's financial results for Q1 2025?

CBAK Energy reported net revenues of $34.9 million, a 41% decrease from Q1 2024.

Why did CBAK Energy experience a revenue decline?

The decline was primarily due to the transition from the outdated Model 26650 to the new Model 40135.

What impact did the new battery model have on customers?

Customers are currently validating Model 40135, which caused a temporary reduction in sales.

How did CBAK Energy's gross margins change?

Gross margin fell to 13.7% in Q1 2025, down from 31.9% in Q1 2024.

When is CBAK Energy's nextearnings conference call

The nextearnings conference callis scheduled for 9:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on May 19, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CBAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $CBAT stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



DALIAN, China, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) (“CBAK Energy,” or the “Company”) a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and electric energy solution provider in China, today reported its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.







First Quater of 2025 Financial Results









Net revenues





1



were $34.9 million, representing a decrease of 41% compared to $58.8 million in the same period of 2024. The substantial decline primarily stems from our Dalian facilities, where a major portion of customers are in the residential energy supply sector. These facilities are currently undergoing a product portfolio upgrade, transitioning from Model 26650 to Model 40135. Customers who previously purchased Model 26650 are now in a transitional phase of testing and validating the new Model 40135. We anticipate a gradual recovery as both existing and potential customers complete the validation of Model 40135.





Among these revenues, detailed revenues from our battery business are:











Battery Business













2024









First Quater

















2025









First Quater





















% Change









YoY











Net Revenues ($)









44,837,869













20,363,338













-54.6









Gross Profits ($)









18,458,522













4,720,102













-74.4









Gross Margin









41.2





%









23.2





%









-









Net Income ($)









11,682,429













336,861













-97.1











Net Revenues from Battery Business on Applications ($)











































Electric Vehicles









480,181













537,507













11.9









Light Electric Vehicles









1,510,292













2,844,874













88.4









Residential Energy Supply & Uninterruptable supplies









42,847,396













16,980,957













-60.4









Total









44,837,869













20,363,338













-54.6





















1





Net revenues consist of the Company’s self-operated battery business and Hitrans, which was acquired in 2021, an independently managed raw materials business.















Cost of revenues



was $30.14 million, representing a decrease of 24.7% from $40.0 million in the same period of 2024.







Gross profit



was $4.8 million, representing an decrease of 74.43% from $18.78 million in the same period of 2024. Gross margin was 13.7%, compared to 31.9% in the same period of 2024.







Operating loss



amounted to $2.86 million, compared to an operating income of $10.3 million in the same period of 2024.







Net loss attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy



was $1.58 million, compared to net income attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy of $9.8 million in the same period of 2024.







Basic and diluted loss per share



were both $0.02, compared to basic and diluted income per share of $0.11 in 2024.





Zhiguang Hu, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “As anticipated, we experienced a significant 41% year-over-year decline in net revenues. This decrease was expected, as Model 26650 — a cell developed in 2006 and still produced at our Dalian facilities — has become largely outdated. Both existing and potential customers are currently transitioning from Model 26650 to the more advanced Model 40135. We are confident that, upon completing the construction of new manufacturing lines for Model 40135 in the second half of this year, and as customers finalize product validation, our revenues will begin to recover gradually.”





Jiewei Li, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of the Board, added, “As Mr. Hu emphasized, we expect to recover once the product portfolio upgrade at our Dalian facilities is completed. Meanwhile, our Nanjing facilities continue to experience strong growth momentum, driven by robust market demand for Model 32140, our most advanced and flagship product to date. Additionally, we are in the final stages of securing a long-term order from one of our key customers, which we hope to finalize and share with our shareholders in the near future.”







Conference Call







CBAK Energy’s management will host anearnings conference callat 9:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, May 19, 2025 (9:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on May 19, 2025).





For participants who wish to join our call online, please visit:







https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wfu5unoh







Participants who plan to ask questions during the call will need to register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time using the link provided below. Upon registration, participants will receive the conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, a unique pin, and an email with detailed instructions.





Participant Online Registration:







https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIb49b754e574a43e68068965ba0234966







Once completing the registration, please dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time of the conference call and enter the personal pin as instructed to connect to the call.





A replay of the conference call may be accessed within seven days after the conclusion of the live call at the following website:



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wfu5unoh







The earnings release and the link for the replay are available at



ir.cbak.com.cn









About CBAK Energy







CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) is a leading high-tech enterprise in China engaged in the development, manufacturing, and sales of new energy high power lithium and sodium batteries, as well as the production of raw materials for use in manufacturing high power lithium batteries. The applications of the Company’s products and solutions include electric vehicles, light electric vehicles, energy storage and other high-power applications. In January 2006, CBAK Energy became the first lithium battery manufacturer in China listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. CBAK Energy has multiple operating subsidiaries in Dalian, Nanjing, Shaoxing and Shangqiu, as well as a large-scale R&D and production base in Dalian.





For more information, please visit



ir.cbak.com.cn









Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, strategy and plans, and our expectations for future operations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including “anticipates,” “believes,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “should,” or “will” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Our actual results may differ materially or perhaps significantly from those discussed herein, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.





Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are only estimates or predictions of future events based on information currently available to our management and management’s current beliefs about the potential outcome of future events. Whether these future events will occur as management anticipates, whether we will achieve our business objectives, and whether our revenues, operating results, or financial condition will improve in future periods are subject to numerous risks. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: significant legal and operational risks associated with having substantially all of our business operations in China, that the Chinese government may exercise significant oversight and discretion over the conduct of our business and may intervene in or influence our operations at any time, which could result in a material change in our operations and/or the value of our securities or could significantly limit or completely hinder our ability to offer or continue to offer securities to investors and could cause the value of such securities to significantly decline or be worthless, the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic or other health epidemics, changes in domestic and foreign laws, regulations and taxes, the volatility of the securities markets; and other risks including, but not limited to, the ability of the Company to meet its contractual obligations, the uncertain markets for the Company’s products and business, macroeconomic, technological, regulatory, or other factors affecting the profitability of our products and solutions that we discussed or referred to in the Company’s disclosure documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, including the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our other reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. You should read these factors and the other cautionary statements made in this press release. If one or more of these factors materialize, or if any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.







For further inquiries, please contact:









In China:







CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.





Investor Relations Department





Email:





ir@cbak.com.cn























CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









As of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025









(Unaudited)







(In US$ except for number of shares)

























December 31,













2024





































March 31,













2025



























Assets

































Current assets































Cash and cash equivalents





$





6,724,360













$





4,052,010













Pledged deposits









54,061,642

















43,482,693













Term deposits









4,237,090

















5,530,030













Trade and bills receivable, net









32,938,918

















40,835,093













Inventories









22,851,027

















30,803,486













Prepayments and other receivables









20,004,966

















17,991,265













Receivables from former subsidiary









12,399

















9,011













Income tax recoverable









566,458

















455,342













Total current assets









141,396,860

















143,158,930

















































Property, plant and equipment, net









85,486,829

















84,283,683













Construction in progress









42,526,859

















51,527,443













Long-term investments, net









2,246,494

















2,313,725













Prepaid land use rights









11,075,973

















11,056,715













Intangible assets, net









382,962

















268,398













Deposit paid for acquisition of long-term investments









15,864,318

















15,949,095













Operating lease right-of-use assets, net









3,237,849

















2,906,652













Total assets





$





302,218,144













$





311,464,641



















































Liabilities









































Current liabilities







































Trade and bills payable









84,724,386

















93,398,948













Short-term bank borrowings









26,087,350

















29,301,628













Other short-term loans









335,715

















335,905













Accrued expenses and other payables









58,285,635

















50,305,373













Payable to a former subsidiary, net









419,849

















418,211













Deferred government grants, current









556,214

















559,186













Product warranty provisions









23,426

















23,000













Operating lease liability, current









1,268,405

















1,159,373













Total current liabilities









171,700,980

















175,501,624

















































Long-term bank borrowings









-

















4,131,890













Deferred government grants, non-current









7,580,255

















10,272,610













Product warranty provisions









420,688

















417,565













Operating lease liability, non-current









2,449,056

















2,397,859













Total liabilities









182,150,979

















192,721,548



















































Commitments and contingencies













































































Shareholders’ equity







































Common stock $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 authorized; 90,083,396 issued and 89,939,190 outstanding as of December 31, 2024; and 90,083,868 issued and 89,939,662 outstanding as of March 31, 2025









90,083

















90,083













Donated shares









14,101,689

















14,101,689













Additional paid-in capital









247,842,445

















247,869,511













Statutory reserves









1,230,511

















3,042,602













Accumulated deficit









(122,605,730





)













(125,997,055





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(14,919,345





)













(14,248,434





)

















125,739,653

















124,858,396

















































Less: Treasury shares









(4,066,610





)













(4,066,610





)













































Total shareholders’ equity









121,673,043

















120,791,786













Non-controlling interests









(1,605,878





)













(2,048,693





)









Total equity









120,067,165

















118,743,093

















































Total liabilities and shareholder’s equity





$





302,218,144













$





311,464,641































CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)









For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2025









(Unaudited)







(In US$ except for number of shares)

























Three months ended













March 31,

































2024





































2025

























Net revenues





$





58,822,432













$





34,938,901













Cost of revenues









(40,041,385





)













(30,137,167





)









Gross profit









18,781,047

















4,801,734













Operating expenses:





































Research and development expenses









(2,815,518





)













(3,023,961





)









Sales and marketing expenses









(1,724,032





)













(896,050





)









General and administrative expenses









(4,092,527





)













(3,804,137





)









Allowance of credit losses and bad debts written off, net









114,013

















58,395













Total operating expenses









(8,518,064





)













(7,665,753





)









Operating income (loss)









10,262,983

















(2,864,019





)









Finance income, net









9,663

















45,120













Other income, net









367,438

















712,792













Share of (loss) income of equity investee









(18,824





)













55,125













Income (loss) before income tax









10,621,260

















(2, 050,982





)









Income tax expenses









(1,048,786





)













-













Net income (loss)









9,572,474

















(2, 050,982





)









Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests









263,976

















471,748













Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.





$





9,836,450













$





(1,579,234





)













































Net income (loss)









9,572,474

















(2,050,982





)









Other comprehensive income (loss)





































– Foreign currency translation adjustment









(1,906,048





)













699,844













Comprehensive income (loss)









7,666,426

















(1,315,138





)









Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests









274,223

















442,816













Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.





$





7,940,649













$





(908,322





)













































Income (loss) per share





































– Basic





$





0.11













$





(0.02





)









– Diluted





$





0.11













$





(0.02





)













































Weighted average number of shares of common stock:





































– Basic









89,925,024

















89,938,690













– Diluted









90,123,965

















89,938,690











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.