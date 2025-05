CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 19, 2025

CBAK Energy will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 19, 2025, ahead of a conference call.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. has announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 19, 2025, before U.S. markets open. The results will be available on its Investor Relations website and filed with the SEC. The company will also host anearnings conference callat 8:00 AM Eastern Time on the same day, allowing participants to join online after registering. CBAK Energy, a prominent lithium-ion battery manufacturer in China, specializes in producing high-power lithium and sodium batteries for various applications, including electric vehicles and energy storage. The company emphasizes the potential risks and uncertainties related to its operations and forward-looking statements.

Potential Positives

CBAK Energy is set to report its unaudited financial results for Q1 2025, indicating transparency and commitment to financial disclosure.

The company will host anearnings conference call allowing for direct communication with investors and stakeholders, which can enhance investor relations.

As a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer in China, CBAK Energy has a strong market position in a growing industry, highlighted by its focus on new energy solutions.

The ability to access a replay of the conference call within a week provides further opportunities for stakeholders to engage with the company's financial updates.

Potential Negatives

Forward-looking statements indicate uncertainty and risks associated with the company's future operations, including significant legal and operational risks inherent to its business operations in China, which may deter potential investors.

The press release emphasizes numerous risks, such as potential government intervention in operations, which could materially impact the company's operations and securities value.

The mention of external factors, such as the global COVID-19 pandemic and market volatility, suggests potential vulnerabilities that may affect the company's financial performance.

FAQ

When will CBAK Energy announce its financial results?

CBAK Energy will announce its financial results on May 19, 2025, before U.S. market opens.

Where can I find CBAK Energy's earnings report?

The earnings report will be available on CBAK Energy's Investor Relations website.

What time will theearnings conference calloccur?

Theearnings conference callis scheduled for 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on May 19, 2025.

How can I participate in the conference call?

Participants can join the call online and need to register 15 minutes prior for access information.

Where can I access the conference call replay?

A replay of the conference call will be available within seven days on the CBAK Energy's website.

DALIAN, China, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) ("CBAK Energy", or the "Company"), a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and electric energy solution provider in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 on Monday, May 19, 2025, before the U.S. market opens. The earnings results will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website, and will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K.





CBAK Energy's management will host anearnings conference callat 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, May 19, 2025 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on May 19, 2025).







For participants who wish to join our call online, please visit:









https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wfu5unoh







Participants who plan to ask questions at the call will need to register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time using the link provided below. Upon registration, participants will receive the conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, a unique pin and an email with detailed instructions.





Participant Online Registration:









https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIb49b754e574a43e68068965ba0234966









Once completing the registration, please dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time of the conference call and enter the personal pin as instructed to connect to the call.





https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wfu5unoh









About CBAK Energy







CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) is a leading high-tech enterprise in China engaged in the development, manufacturing, and sales of new energy high power lithium and sodium batteries, as well as the production of raw materials for use in manufacturing high power lithium batteries. The applications of the Company's products and solutions include electric vehicles, light electric vehicles, energy storage and other high-power applications. In January 2006, CBAK Energy became the first lithium battery manufacturer in China listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. CBAK Energy has multiple operating subsidiaries in Dalian, Nanjing, Shaoxing and Shangqiu, as well as a large-scale R&D and production base in Dalian.





Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, strategy and plans, and our expectations for future operations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "should," or "will" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Our actual results may differ materially or perhaps significantly from those discussed herein, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.





Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are only estimates or predictions of future events based on information currently available to our management and management's current beliefs about the potential outcome of future events. Whether these future events will occur as management anticipates, whether we will achieve our business objectives, and whether our revenues, operating results, or financial condition will improve in future periods are subject to numerous risks. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: significant legal and operational risks associated with having substantially all of our business operations in China, that the Chinese government may exercise significant oversight and discretion over the conduct of our business and may intervene in or influence our operations at any time, which could result in a material change in our operations and/or the value of our securities or could significantly limit or completely hinder our ability to offer or continue to offer securities to investors and could cause the value of such securities to significantly decline or be worthless, the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic or other health epidemics, changes in domestic and foreign laws, regulations and taxes, the volatility of the securities markets; and other risks including, but not limited to, the ability of the Company to meet its contractual obligations, the uncertain markets for the Company's products and business, macroeconomic, technological, regulatory, or other factors affecting the profitability of our products and solutions that we discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") available on the SEC's website at





www.sec.gov





, including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our other reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. You should read these factors and the other cautionary statements made in this press release. If one or more of these factors materialize, or if any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.







