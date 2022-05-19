CBAK Energy Technology Gains On Surge In Q1 Revenue

(RTTNews) - CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT) shares are gaining more than 6 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported a surge in first-quarter revenue, compared to the prior year.

The lithium-ion battery manufacturer and electric energy solution provider reported first-quarter net revenue of $80.2 million, up 752 percent from $9.4 million in the prior year. The company said the acquisition of Hitrans and strong sales of high-power lithium batteries supported the revenue growth.

Currently, shares are at $1.12, up 6 percent from the previous close of $1.07 on a volume of 8,049,694. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $0.92-$5.10 on average volume of 960,198.

