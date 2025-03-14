CBAK ENERGY TECHNOLOGY Earnings Preview: Recent $CBAT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CBAK ENERGY TECHNOLOGY ($CBAT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $51,110,160 and earnings of $0.01 per share.
CBAK ENERGY TECHNOLOGY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of CBAK ENERGY TECHNOLOGY stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 102,300 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $96,162
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 82,208 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,275
- INVESCO LTD. removed 73,689 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,267
- UBS GROUP AG added 44,995 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,295
- NEWEDGE ADVISORS, LLC removed 43,942 shares (-54.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,305
- HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 42,829 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $53,536
- XTX TOPCO LTD removed 36,400 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,216
