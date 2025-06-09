CBAK Energy Secures $11.6 Million Order from Africa's Largest EV Player for Advanced Battery Solutions

CBAK Energy secures $11.6 million order from Africa's largest EV company for large LFP cylindrical batteries.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. has announced that its subsidiary, Nanjing CBAK New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., received an $11.6 million order from Africa's largest electric vehicle (EV) company, which is known for its innovative battery swapping technology. The order consists mainly of CBAK's advanced Model 32140 large LFP cylindrical batteries, and the company expects follow-up orders that could total up to $55 million. This partnership aims to enhance the availability of sustainable electric mobility solutions in Africa through locally produced electric motorcycles, reflecting a commitment to transforming transportation across the continent. CBAK Energy's CEO, Zhiguang Hu, emphasized the importance of this collaboration for promoting electric mobility and expanding their market presence in emerging regions.

Receiving an $11.6 million order from Africa’s largest EV player highlights the growing demand for CBAK Energy's advanced battery solutions.

The anticipated follow-on orders totaling up to $55 million demonstrate strong future revenue potential and a solid partnership.

This strategic partnership positions CBAK Energy to significantly expand its market presence in the growing electric mobility sector in Africa.

The mention of "substantial risks and uncertainties" in the safe harbor statement suggests that the company is exposed to potential fluctuations in its operations and financial conditions.

The reliance on forward-looking statements indicates a lack of guaranteed outcomes, which may raise concerns among investors about the actual realization of anticipated growth and orders.

While the partnership with the African EV player is promising, it also highlights CBAK Energy's dependence on a single customer for significant revenue, exposing it to risks associated with customer retention and market changes.

DALIAN, China, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) ("CBAK Energy," or the "Company"), a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and electric energy solution provider in China, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nanjing CBAK New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. ("Nanjing CBAK"), has received a sizeable order from Africa’s largest EV player with the fastest energy distribution network aided by battery swapping.





The order, valued at approximately US$11.6 million, primarily comprises CBAK Energy’s advanced Model 32140 large LFP cylindrical batteries. Looking ahead, the Company anticipates follow-on orders from this customer totaling up to US$55 million. As part of this strategic partnership, CBAK Energy will continue to supply its high-performance Model 32140 batteries for integration into the customer’s rapidly expanding fleet of electric motorcycles across the African continent. This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to accelerating the adoption of sustainable mobility solutions in emerging markets.





This customer is Africa’s leading electric vehicle (EV) company, revolutionizing the continent’s transportation sector. Renowned for its groundbreaking battery-swapping technology and electric motorcycles specifically designed for African roads and riders, the customer is driving a transformative shift away from imported, fossil fuel-based transport. By delivering affordable, accessible, and locally manufactured electric mobility solutions—made in Africa, by Africans, for Africa and the world—it is redefining sustainable transportation across the region.





"We are excited to partner with this customer to support their mission of promoting electric mobility in Africa," said Zhiguang Hu, Chief Executive Officer of CBAK Energy. "This significant order not only highlights the growing demand for our high-quality battery solutions but also reinforces our strategic focus on expanding our market presence in emerging regions. We look forward to contributing to the sustainable development of the electric mobility sector in Africa and beyond."







About CBAK Energy







CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) is a leading high-tech enterprise in China engaged in the development, manufacturing, and sales of new energy high power lithium batteries and raw materials for use in manufacturing high power lithium batteries. The applications of the Company's products and solutions include electric vehicles, light electric vehicles, electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply (UPS), and other high power applications. In January 2006, CBAK Energy became the first lithium battery manufacturer in China listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. CBAK Energy has multiple operating subsidiaries in Dalian, Nanjing and Shaoxing, as well as a large-scale R&D and production base in Dalian.





For more information, please visit



ir.cbak.com.cn



.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, strategy and plans, and our expectations for future operations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "should," or "will" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Our actual results may differ materially or perhaps significantly from those discussed herein, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.





The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.







