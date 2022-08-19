CBAK Energy Announces Partnership Agreement With Welson Power For Indian Market

(RTTNews) - CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT) said its subsidiary, Nanjing CBAK, has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Welson Power, a China-based new energy company. Nanjing CBAK will supply its Model 32140 batteries to Welson Power which will sell the products to overseas market, mainly India, mostly for LEV applications.

The company noted that Nanjing CBAK has obtained the certification of the Bureau of Indian Standards on its Model 32140 battery, which is the only certification for distributing lithium-ion battery products in India.

Yunfei Li, CEO of CBAK Energy, said: "The partnership with Welson Power brings us into the Indian market which is expected to be one of the largest markets for LEV applications."

