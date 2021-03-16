US Markets
APT

CBA to launch 'buy now, pay later' option in mid-2021

Contributor
Shashwat Awasthi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL MUNOZ

Commonwealth Bank of Australia unveiled on Wednesday its new "buy now, pay later" (BNPL) offering, which it plans to begin rolling out to eligible customers in mid-2021.

Adds details, executive comment, background

March 17 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX unveiled on Wednesday its new "buy now, pay later" (BNPL) offering, which it plans to begin rolling out to eligible customers in mid-2021.

A surge in online shopping due to coronavirus-induced lockdowns led to a feverish appetite for BNPL products and catapulted companies operating in the sector, including Australia's Afterpay APT.AX, to become industry bellwethers.

U.S.-based PayPal PYPL.O said earlier this month it would launch its BNPL option in Australia in June, while Swedish payments firm Klarna, widely rumoured to be considering a public listing, recently became the most valuable European startup.

CBA is already an investor in Klarna.

Australia's largest lender said its BNPL option includes a limit of A$1,000 ($772.80) and late fees of A$10 per missed instalment repayment. (https://bit.ly/3ttQ57W)

The service "complements and underscores our investment in Klarna and our joint venture business here in Australia which offers both CBA and non-CBA customers huge opportunities to connect with domestic and international retailers," said Angus Sullivan, group executive of retail banking services.

($1 = 1.2940 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APT PYPL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular