CBA ordered to pay $5 mln penalty in overcharging interest case

April 7 (Reuters) - Australia's securities watchdog said on Wednesday the Federal Court has ordered the country's top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX to pay a penalty of A$7 million ($5.36 million) for overcharging interest to customers.

In February, the federal court declared CBA had misled customers on more than 12,000 occasions between December 2014 and March 2018, leading the Australian Securities and Investment Commission to seek penalties against the bank.

($1 = 1.3063 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

