CBA No Longer a Major Steadfast Group Shareholder

May 28, 2024 — 02:27 am EDT

Steadfast Group Limited (AU:SDF) has released an update.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has ceased to be a substantial holder in Steadfast Group Limited as of May 27, 2024. This change follows a series of alterations in their voting interests within the company, details of which were last notified on April 2, 2024. The specific changes, including the nature and consideration of changes in securities affected, are detailed in annexure B of the notice.

