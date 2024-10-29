CBA Increases Stake in Webjet Limited

Webjet Limited (AU:WEB) has released an update.

Webjet Limited has seen a significant development as Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has become a substantial holder in the company, amassing a 5.03% voting power through fully paid ordinary shares. This move reflects CBA’s growing interest and influence in the travel sector, potentially impacting Webjet’s strategic direction. Investors in the financial markets may find this development noteworthy as it signals CBA’s active investment strategies.

