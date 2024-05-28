News & Insights

Stocks

CBA Ends Substantial Holding in Steadfast Group

May 28, 2024 — 02:27 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (AU:CBA) has released an update.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has announced that it has ceased to be a substantial holder in Steadfast Group Ltd as of May 27, 2024. The announcement follows changes in the bank’s relevant interests and voting securities in the company, details of which were last disclosed in April. The move marks a significant shift in CBA’s investment portfolio.

For further insights into AU:CBA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.