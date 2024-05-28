CBA Ends Substantial Holding in Steadfast Group

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (AU:CBA) has released an update.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has announced that it has ceased to be a substantial holder in Steadfast Group Ltd as of May 27, 2024. The announcement follows changes in the bank’s relevant interests and voting securities in the company, details of which were last disclosed in April. The move marks a significant shift in CBA’s investment portfolio.

