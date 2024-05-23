CBA Acquires Substantial Stake in Credit Corp

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (AU:CBA) has released an update.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has become a substantial holder in Credit Corp Group Limited, acquiring a 5.01% voting power through 3,411,656 fully paid ordinary shares. The acquisition includes interests managed by associated entities such as Avanteos Investments Limited and Colonial First State Investments Limited. This strategic move signifies CBA’s growing influence in the financial services sector.

For further insights into AU:CBA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.