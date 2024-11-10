CBA Acquires Significant Stake in Charter Hall Group

Charter Hall Group (AU:CHC) has released an update.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has become a substantial holder in Charter Hall Group, now holding a 5.05% voting power with over 23.8 million fully paid stapled securities. This move reflects CBA’s strategic interest in Charter Hall’s expansive property portfolio, signaling potential market shifts that investors may want to watch closely.

