News & Insights

Stocks

CBA Acquires Significant Stake in Charter Hall Group

November 10, 2024 — 10:57 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Charter Hall Group (AU:CHC) has released an update.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has become a substantial holder in Charter Hall Group, now holding a 5.05% voting power with over 23.8 million fully paid stapled securities. This move reflects CBA’s strategic interest in Charter Hall’s expansive property portfolio, signaling potential market shifts that investors may want to watch closely.

For further insights into AU:CHC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CTOUF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.