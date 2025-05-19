CB Raises Dividend, Okays Buyback: Is the Stock a Buy Now?

Chubb Limited’s CB board of directors recently approved a 6.6% hike in its dividend to $3.88 per share or 97 cents per share quarterly. The meatier dividend will be paid out on July 3, 2025, to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2025.



The company’s existing dividend yield of 1.3% is better than the industry average of 0.3%, which makes the stock an attractive pick for yield-seeking investors.

Management also authorized a new $5 billion share repurchase program effective July 1, 2025. The existing approval remains in place until June 30, 2025.

An Effective Capital Deployment Instills Confidence in Chubb

Chubb has an impressive history of deploying capital that includes distributing wealth to shareholders via dividend raises and share buybacks. It is supported by a strong capital and liquidity position that is backed by cash flow generation.



This recent dividend hike marks the 32nd straight year of dividend increase. Dividend has increased at a 10-year CAGR of 3.8%.



Also, Chubb has been continually buying back its shares, which in turn has been boosting its bottom line over time. In the first quarter of 2025, Chubb repurchased $385 million worth of shares, with $1.2 billion remaining in its share repurchase authorization as of March 31, 2025.



Sufficient cash-generation capabilities, backed by sustained operational excellence, should continue to support wealth distribution to shareholders and drive growth initiatives.

The Case for Chubb

Chubb ranks among the world’s leading providers of property and casualty (P&C) insurance and reinsurance, and is the largest publicly traded P&C insurer by market capitalization. Operating in more than 50 countries, the company has a strong global presence.



Chubb is focused on tapping into growth opportunities in the middle-market segment, both in domestic and international markets, while continuing to strengthen its core package and specialty insurance products to support sustained long-term growth. The company is also making strategic investments to accelerate its expansion.



Renowned for its prudent underwriting practices, Chubb consistently delivers one of the lowest combined ratios in the industry. Its net margin has improved by 980 basis points over the past two years.



Through strategic mergers and acquisitions, Chubb aims to diversify its portfolio, enhance capabilities and synergies, and broaden its geographic reach. The company’s return on equity stands at 13.6%, surpassing the industry average.

Price Performance and Valuation

Share of CB has gained 6.5%, underperforming its industry’s increase of 12.8% but outperforming the sector’s increase of 6.3% and the Zacks S&P 500 composite's gain of 0.6%.



Chubb shares are presently expensive. Its price-to-book multiple sits at 1.67, above its median of 1.58 over the last five years. It also has a Value Score of C.



However, CB shares are cheaper than those of other insurers, such as The Travelers Companies TRV and The Allstate Corporation ALL.

How to Play CB Stock

Chubb’s market-leading position, compelling portfolio, strong renewal retention, positive rate increases, solid capital position and better return on capital pave the way for long-term growth. The consensus estimate for 2025 and 2026 earnings has moved 1.8% and 0.3% north, respectively, in the past 30 days, reflecting analyst optimism.



Based on short-term price targets offered by 21 analysts, the Zacks average price target is $308.38 per share. The average suggests a potential 4.8% upside from the last closing price.



However, given its premium valuation, a projected decline in the bottom line in 2025, and unfavorable leverage and times interest earned, we prefer to remain cautious on this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

