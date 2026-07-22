CB Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher Underwriting and Investment Income

Chubb Limited CB reported second-quarter 2026 core operating earnings of $7.26 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.63 by 9.5%. The bottom line increased 18.2% year over year.



Revenues rose 2.7% year over year to $15.77 billion but missed the consensus mark of $15.90 billion by 0.8%. Stronger P&C underwriting, record investment income and higher life insurance income supported results. Net premiums earned increased 5.8% to $13.89 billion.

CB's Underwriting Profit Rises

P&C underwriting income increased 18.8% year over year to $1.94 billion. The combined ratio improved 180 basis points to 83.8%, reflecting a lower share of premiums consumed by claims and expenses. Our estimate was $1.15 billion.



Current accident year underwriting income, excluding catastrophe losses, advanced 5.8% to $2.13 billion. The corresponding combined ratio improved 10 basis points to 82.2%, indicating steady underlying profitability.

Chubb Limited Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Chubb Limited price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Chubb Limited Quote

Chubb's Catastrophe Losses Decline

Pre-tax net catastrophe losses were $475 million, down from $630 million in the year-ago quarter. Favorable prior-period reserve development increased to $283 million from $249 million.



These factors helped offset softer conditions in selected property lines. Management said pricing pressure remained most pronounced in large-account and excess and surplus property, while softness was spreading to parts of casualty and financial lines.

CB's Premium Growth Remains Broad

Consolidated net premiums written increased 3.6% year over year to $14.71 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was $15 billion while our estimate was $15.1 billion. P&C net premiums written rose 3.0% to $12.77 billion and increased 6.3% when large-account and excess and surplus property were excluded.



Global P&C net premiums written, excluding agriculture, advanced 2.8% to $11.99 billion. Life insurance net premiums written grew 7.5% to $1.94 billion, adding balance to the company's premium expansion.

Chubb's North America Results Diverge

North America Commercial P&C net premiums written declined 2.3% to $5.59 billion. Our estimate was $5.9 billion. Major accounts and specialty fell 9.0% as underwriting actions weighed on property business, while middle-market and small commercial premiums increased 8.9% to $2.34 billion.



North America Personal P&C net premiums written grew 6.0% to $2.05 billion (our estimate was $2 billion), while its combined ratio improved 620 basis points to 67.3%. Agricultural premiums rose 6.0% to $776 million (our estimate was $769 billion), though the segment's combined ratio increased 60 basis points to 89.7%.

CB's Overseas Business Delivers Growth

Overseas General Insurance net premiums written jumped 10.2% to $3.99 billion, or 4.8% in constant dollars. Our estimate was $4.2 billion. Commercial P&C premiums increased 8.8%, while consumer P&C premiums advanced 12.1%.



The segment's combined ratio improved 810 basis points to 82.2%. Latin America, Asia and Europe posted premium growth of 15.6%, 12.0% and 5.1%, respectively, underscoring the benefit of Chubb's geographic diversification.

Chubb's Investment and Life Income Rise

Pre-tax net investment income increased 12.3% to a record $1.76 billion. Adjusted net investment income rose 11.4% to $1.88 billion, supported by fixed-income and alternative asset portfolios.



Life Insurance segment income increased 9.0% to $332 million. Net premiums written and deposits collected climbed 14.4% to $2.65 billion, with International Life income up 13.0%.

CB's Cash Flow Funds Shareholder Returns

Operating cash flow totaled $3.73 billion, while adjusted operating cash flow was $3.48 billion. Chubb returned $1.37 billion to shareholders during the quarter.



Share repurchases totaled $979 million at an average price of $327.18 per share. Dividend payments were $395 million, bringing the total capital returned during the first six months of 2026 to $2.90 billion.

Chubb's Book Value Strengthens

Book value per share was $195.45 as of June 30, 2026, up 12.3% year over year. Tangible book value per share increased 17.1% to $131.93.



Annualized core operating return on tangible equity was 21.2%, while annualized core operating return on equity was 14.5%. Total invested assets were $175.40 billion, supporting the company's investment income base.

Zacks Rank

Chubb currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Insurers

The Progressive Corporation’s PGR second-quarter 2026 earnings per share of $4.85 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.2%. The bottom line, however, decreased 6.1% year over year. Net premiums written were $21.1 billion in the quarter, up 5% from $20.1 billion a year ago.



Net premiums earned grew 6% to $21.6 billion. The reported figure met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Net realized gains on securities were $604 million, up 56% year over year. Combined ratio — the percentage of premiums paid out as claims and expenses — deteriorated 110 basis points from the prior-year quarter’s level to 87.1.



The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV reported second-quarter 2026 core income of $10.04 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.21 by 92.7%. The bottom line climbed 54% year over year. Revenues of $12.09 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.27 billion by 1.5%.



Net investment income rose 14% year over year to $1.07 billion pre-tax ($883 million after tax). The combined ratio improved 670 basis points year over year to 83.6%, reflecting lower catastrophe losses, stronger reserve development and a better underlying combined ratio.



W.R. Berkley Corporation WRB reported second-quarter 2026 operating income of $1.27 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.5%. The bottom line increased 21% year over year. Operating revenues totaled $3.8 billion, up 3.6% year over year. The top line surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.87%.



W.R. Berkley’s net premiums written were about $3.4 billion, up 2.4% year over year. The figure surpassed our estimate of $3.4 billion. The consolidated combined ratio (a measure of underwriting profitability) improved 160 basis points year over year to 90, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 92.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chubb Limited (CB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.