CB or TKOMY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Insurance - Property and Casualty stocks have likely encountered both Chubb (CB) and Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. (TKOMY). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Currently, Chubb has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that CB has an improving earnings outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

CB currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11, while TKOMY has a forward P/E of 13.85. We also note that CB has a PEG ratio of 1.10. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. TKOMY currently has a PEG ratio of 4.65.

Another notable valuation metric for CB is its P/B ratio of 1.55. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, TKOMY has a P/B of 4.85.

Based on these metrics and many more, CB holds a Value grade of B, while TKOMY has a Value grade of D.

CB has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than TKOMY, so it seems like value investors will conclude that CB is the superior option right now.

