CB market "open for business" with Square's $1bn CB

By Stephen Lacey

NEW YORK, March 2 (IFR) - Payments company Square became the latest tech company to take advantage of resilient investor demand for convertible bonds by launching a US$1bn CB this morning.

Goldman Sachs, acting as sole bookrunner, is marketing the five-year CB at a 0%-0.25% coupon and 47.5%-52.5% conversion premium throughout today's session for pricing after the close.

"We're in a new regime in financial markets," one CB banker said.

"We looked at the value of (Square's) existing bonds and the capacity in the market to absorb a new deal.

"The convert market is open for business. With interest rates so low and volatility high, converts are a good opportunity for investors."

Goldman Sachs launched the deal in the pre-open without earlier marketing the deal confidentially.

"If the level of panic is such that we feel the need to wall cross, we're not going to launch a deal of this quality," said the banker.

Square, which has two existing CBs, a US$211.7m principal 0.375% CB that matures in 2022 and a US$862.5m principal 0.5% CB that matures in 2023, plans on using a portion of the proceeds on a derivative to offset dilution to ultra-high share prices.

The derivative, known as a call spread, requires the counter-party bank to purchase the underlying stock to hedge long-delivery at the upper strike.

Square shares are up 0.6% in early trading to $84.00.

The S&P 500 was trading up this morning after losing 12.7% in seven straight down sessions. Yields on 10-year Treasuries have plunged to 1.067% this morning amid a flight to safety.

Stock market volatility (VIX) remains elevated at 39, down 2.6% today, as investors sort through the economic fallout from the spreading coronavirus.

Software companies Bandwidth and RingCentral, Russian search engine provider Yandex, and medical device makers Exact Sciences and NuVasive raised a combined US$4bn last week through the new CBs, all at sub-1% coupons and assisted by technical factors such as call spreads, concurrent stock buybacks or repurchases of existing bonds.

(Reporting by Stephen Lace Editing by Anthony Hughes)

((Stephen.Lacey@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-8808))

