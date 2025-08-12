CB Lags Industry, Trades at a Premium: What Should Investors Do Now?

Shares of Chubb Limited CB have gained 1.1% in the past year, underperforming the industry, the Zacks S&P 500 composite and the Finance sector’s growth of 7.9%, 19% and 18.3%, respectively.



The insurer has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion. The average volume of shares traded in the last three months was 1.8 million.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CB’s Expensive Valuation

The insurer’s shares are trading at a price-to-book value of 1.45, higher than the industry average of 1.42. Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV, W.R. Berkley Corporation WRB, and Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL are also trading at a multiple higher than the industry average.

CB’s Growth Projection Encourages

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chubb’s 2025 revenues is pegged at $59.41 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 5.6%.

The consensus estimate for 2026 earnings per share and revenues indicates an increase of 17.8% and 6.3%, respectively, from the corresponding 2025 estimates.

Optimist Analyst Sentiment on CB

Nine of the 11 analysts covering the stock have raised estimates for 2025 and five analysts have raised the same for 2026 over the past 30 days. Thus, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings has moved up 1.4% in the past 30 days, and for 2026, the same has moved north 0.2% in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Target Price Reflects Potential Upside

Based on short-term price targets offered by 20 analysts, the Zacks average price target is $303.25 per share. The average indicates a potential 11.8% upside from the last closing price.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Impressive Earnings Surprise History of CB

Chubb’s bottom line surpassed earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average being 10.85%.

CB’s Favorable Return on Capital

Return on equity in the trailing 12 months was 12.3%, better than the industry average of 7.6%. Return on equity, a profitability measure, reflects how effectively a company is utilizing its shareholders.



Also, return on invested capital (ROIC) has been increasing over the last few quarters amid capital investments made over the same time frame. This reflects CB’s efficiency in utilizing funds to generate income. ROIC in the trailing 12 months was 8%, better than the industry average of 5.8%.

Factors Benefiting CB Stock

Chubb remains focused on capitalizing on the potential of middle-market businesses (both domestic and international) as well as enhancing traditional core packages and specialty products for long-term growth. In its efforts to accelerate growth, Chubb is also making strategic investments in various initiatives.



Chubb pursues strategic mergers and acquisitions to diversify its portfolio, add capabilities and synergies, and expand its geographic footprint. Recently, Chubb agreed to acquire the insurance businesses of Liberty Mutual in Thailand and Vietnam. Acquisitions have also improved premium revenues. Premiums should also benefit from commercial P&C rate increases, new business and strong renewal retention. An impressive inorganic growth story helps to achieve a higher long-term return on equity.



Though the Fed has started lowering the interest rate, investment income should benefit from improved operating cash flow. Chubb expects the quarterly adjusted net investment income to have a run rate between $1.72 billion and $1.74 billion in third-quarter 2025.



Chubb has a strong capital position and sufficient cash-generation capabilities, which support wealth distribution to shareholders and growth initiatives.



Being a P&C insurer, CB is exposed to catastrophe events, which induce volatility in underwriting profitability and affect the combined ratio. Given the uncertainty surrounding the magnitude of cat loss, higher losses could drain earnings.



Also, Chubb’s leverage and times interest earned compare unfavorably with the industry.

End Notes

Chubb’s market-leading position, compelling portfolio, strong renewal retention, positive rate increases, solid capital position and better return on capital pave the way for long-term growth.



The insurer’s dividend history is impressive. It has increased dividends for 31 straight years and is set to hike them again this year by 6.5%. CB has a dividend yield of 1.43%, better than the industry average of 0.2%.



However, given its premium valuation and unfavorable leverage and times interest earned, we prefer to stay cautious on this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chubb Limited (CB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.