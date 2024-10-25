News & Insights

CB Financial Services reports Q3 adjusted EPS 55c, consensus 51c

October 25, 2024 — 05:55 pm EDT

Net interest margin decreased to 3.11% for the three months ended September 30, compared to 3.13% for the three months ended September 30, 2023. President and CEO John Montgomery commented, “Funding costs continued to increase from the prior period, maintaining pressure on our net interest margin. However, relief from this ongoing trend appears to be on the horizon with prevailing market deposit costs beginning to soften. Our balance sheet strategies and continued focus on quality, relationship-driven loan production continue to strengthen the fundamentals of our bank.”

