CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2021

CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CBFV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that CBFV has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CBFV was $19.36, representing a -37.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.75 and a 19.14% increase over the 52 week low of $16.25.

CBFV is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CBFV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.97. Zacks Investment Research reports CBFV's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -26.38%, compared to an industry average of 10.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CBFV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

