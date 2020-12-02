CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2020

CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CBFV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that CBFV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.49, the dividend yield is 4.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CBFV was $22.49, representing a -27.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.95 and a 38.4% increase over the 52 week low of $16.25.

CBFV is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CBFV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.69. Zacks Investment Research reports CBFV's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -50.84%, compared to an industry average of -12.5%.

