CB FINANCIAL SERVICES Earnings Preview: Recent $CBFV Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CB FINANCIAL SERVICES ($CBFV) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $12,954,000 and earnings of $0.44 per share.

CB FINANCIAL SERVICES Insider Trading Activity

CB FINANCIAL SERVICES insiders have traded $CBFV stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBFV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK E. FOX has made 2 purchases buying 267 shares for an estimated $8,904 and 1 sale selling 3,538 shares for an estimated $111,447 .

and 1 sale selling 3,538 shares for an estimated . CHARLES R. GUTHRIE sold 3,415 shares for an estimated $111,444

JOHN J LACARTE sold 712 shares for an estimated $23,852

STEPHEN COBAIN (Chief Credit Officer) sold 38 shares for an estimated $1,265

CB FINANCIAL SERVICES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of CB FINANCIAL SERVICES stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

