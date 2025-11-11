Is CB Financial Services (CBFV) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. CB Financial Services (CBFV) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

CB Financial Services is one of 865 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CB Financial Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBFV's full-year earnings has moved 6.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, CBFV has moved about 18.8% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 14.1%. As we can see, CB Financial Services is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is American Express (AXP). The stock has returned 24% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for American Express' current year EPS has increased 1.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, CB Financial Services is a member of the Banks - Northeast industry, which includes 77 individual companies and currently sits at #41 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.4% so far this year, so CBFV is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

American Express, however, belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. Currently, this 103-stock industry is ranked #58. The industry has moved -1.4% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track CB Financial Services and American Express. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Express Company (AXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.